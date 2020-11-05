OSU virus testing program heads to Eugene

Oregon State University is taking its COVID-19 testing program to the Eugene area this weekend.

Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE) personnel will fan out into the neighborhoods of Eugene on Saturday and Sunday.

Three three-person TRACE teams will visit 30 neighborhoods in the city to collect nasal samples from as many as 600 Eugene residents.

Team members from OSU and the University of Oregon also will collaborate with city officials to collect wastewater samples from the cities of Eugene and Springfield to obtain additional information about the presence of the virus.

TRACE testing will be offered for free to residents of randomly selected households, and participating residents will self-administer the nasal swab tests. Student workers will go in pairs of one person from OSU and one from UO, accompanied by a health professional.

To date, TRACE has conducted five rounds of testing in Corvallis, and also conducted sampling in Newport, Bend and Hermiston. UO’s Monitoring and Assessment Program has recently ramped up testing to include underserved communities that are disproportionately affected by the pandemic, along with students and faculty.

TRACE Community testing in Eugene is being funded by PacificSource Health Plans, which is based in Springfield.

