OSU wave lab set to increase experiment capabilities with $4.9M grant renewal

Inside the “Tsunami Hazard Zone,” of the Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory at Oregon State University on Friday, researchers were operating with a wave of new funding and technology on the way.
The lab recently received a five-year renewal of a National Science Foundation grant to the tune of $4.9 million that Pedro Lomonaco, director, says will help the facility purchase more advanced equipment, support the staff and keep the research flowing.
Lomonaco said the facility will be purchasing a submarine force plate with a portion of the grant. The plate is a device filled with sensors that record pressure and directional force. The new instrument will provide more detailed and exact data, allowing the lab to collect more information.
“The quality of the data is going to be improved, the options of doing other types of testing is also going to be improved and naturally some of the experiments we have done in the past were limited,” Lomonaco said.
The unique facility already allows OSU and other universities to study natural disasters, an increasingly common and dire issue due to climate change, in a way that few other facilities can. The continued research allows for improved preparedness for disasters, coastal erosion and even how beach houses are constructed.
Lomonaco said the facility even allows for studying the destructive capabilities of debris flows and other less easily modeled phenomena associated with tsunamis and hurricanes.
The experiment Friday gathered data on the force of large waves on bridge supports, which Lomonaco said have been frequently damaged in natural disasters. The experiment was conducted in the wave flume portion of the facility.
“The structure you see is just a portion of a larger structure that is being simulated,” Lomonaco said, saying the experiment was the first of its kind and was led by Barbara Simpson, assistant professor of civil and construction engineering.
Lomonaco was quick to note the research would not be possible without the continued support from the National Science Foundation, the university, the scientific community and the hard work of everyone involved with the facility.
“There is not only me around here,” Lomonaco said. “There is a number of people in support.”
The original grant from the National Science Foundation was for $3.8 million in 2015 as part of the Natural Hazards Engineering Research Infrastructure.
“We’re really excited to have received the renewal award and are looking forward to hosting more projects from researchers across the country and here at OSU,” said Dan Cox, Oregon State civil engineering professor and the award’s principal investigator, in the press release announcing the renewal. “With this award, we get to continue having an impact on graduate, undergrad and K-12 education. We’re proud to be at the center of the coastal engineering universe.”
