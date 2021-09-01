OSU will teach educators antiracist teaching practices

Oregon State University is hosting a free, three-part virtual conference for high school and college educators to learn how to adopt antiracist teaching practices in their own classrooms.

The Conference for Antiracist Teaching, Learning and Assessment will be hosted by OSU’s School of Writing, Literature and Film, and it is open to the public.

Tim Jensen, director of the School of Writing, said he hopes participants will move these antiracist teaching practices into their everyday life.

“It’s not enough to declare, ‘Antiracist education is important.’ Our actions need to show how and why it’s vital,” Jensen said. “I think there are lots of teachers who are eager to engage with antiracist pedagogy, but who are uncertain about what it looks like in practice. This conference can help by providing suggestions and support for implementing antiracist elements into the education system, from diversifying voices represented in one’s curriculum to rethinking grading and grammar systems inflected with racial injustice.”

The sessions will be held over Zoom on Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 from 11am until 2:15pm. They will consist of lectures and Q&A sessions between keynote speakers and participants.

Here is what to expect at each sessions: