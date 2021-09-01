OSU will teach educators antiracist teaching practices

Oregon State University is hosting a free, three-part virtual conference for high school and college educators to learn how to adopt antiracist teaching practices in their own classrooms.
The Conference for Antiracist Teaching, Learning and Assessment will be hosted by OSU’s School of Writing, Literature and Film, and it is open to the public.
Tim Jensen, director of the School of Writing, said he hopes participants will move these antiracist teaching practices into their everyday life.
“It’s not enough to declare, ‘Antiracist education is important.’ Our actions need to show how and why it’s vital,” Jensen said. “I think there are lots of teachers who are eager to engage with antiracist pedagogy, but who are uncertain about what it looks like in practice. This conference can help by providing suggestions and support for implementing antiracist elements into the education system, from diversifying voices represented in one’s curriculum to rethinking grading and grammar systems inflected with racial injustice.”
The sessions will be held over Zoom on Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 from 11am until 2:15pm. They will consist of lectures and Q&A sessions between keynote speakers and participants.
Here is what to expect at each sessions:
Sept. 17: Ana Milena Ribero will lead a discussion on teaching critical race theory to students, followed by Vershawn Ashanti Young explaining why some see this practice as controversial and how to successfully teach critical race theory.
Sept 24: Victor Villanueva will teach educators how to center Black, Indiegenous and people of color’s work, moving away from the same white perspectives students have been taught for decades. Alexandria Lockett will then discuss the racial politics of knowledge production and Akua Duku Anokye will moderate the discussion.
Oct. 1: Asao Inoue will discuss how white language supremacy is being upheld in educational practices, and how to look into that with students. Jesse Stommel will moderate a roundtable discussion with all five speakers to close out the conference.
“We cannot dismantle white language supremacy alone,” Inoue said. “We need each other in our mutual antiracist work, in our classrooms and elsewhere; and our world needs it, even as so many other problems are around us.”
Educators will be encouraged to implement these practices in their classrooms between sessions and post about their experiences in an online forum. For more information, visit atlaconf.com. To register, visit beav.es/39V.
