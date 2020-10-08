OSU working to curtail coronavirus threat after thousands of students return to mid-valley

As many as 14,000 Oregon State University students are living off campus in the mid-valley this academic year.
No one group is solely to blame for spreading the threat of the coronavirus throughout the community. The influx of that many people, however, has raised questions of pandemic safety in Benton County and surrounding areas. OSU officials say they are making efforts to ensure everyone's safety.
“Students are not the only carriers of COVID-19,” said university spokesman Steve Clark. “It exists in this community. Whether there were students here since March 29 or until they returned for fall term, COVID-19 exists in our community.”
When students living on campus were welcomed to the community in mid-September, it was mandatory that they be tested before moving into the residence halls. According to Clark, around 2% of those more than 2,000 students tested were found to have the coronavirus and were given the option to move into quarantine at a separate residence hall or go back home.
That 2% was enough to bump Benton County out of the threshold that would allow its school districts to reopen. The dissemination of OSU personnel throughout the community could have also been a factor behind the county being added to Gov. Kate Brown’s “watch list” of communities in regard to phased reopening.
“Are all of the cases OSU cases?” said state Sen. Sara Gelser. “Absolutely not, but many of them are … and those may lead to cases later. This is the highest degree of risk that we’ve had in Benton County yet since the beginning of the pandemic.”
Gelser has been outspoken since early this year about limiting the return of students to campus. She was successful in advocating for freshmen living on campus, for example, to not be mandatory this year.
To make up for the thousands of others whose return to campus is local but remote, the coronavirus-tracking team of OSU personnel known as TRACE began a pool of students, faculty and staff from the university’s three campuses in Corvallis, Bend and Newport to draw 1,000 names at random each week for rapid screening tests. On Wednesday, Clark said 4,814 of the 5,129 people in the testing pool were based in Corvallis.
TRACE OSU is also monitoring local sewage for evidence of the virus, which can be found in wastewater from asymptomatic and symptomatic carriers alike. The wastewater team has already identified and, a week later, ruled out a potential coronavirus threat to Sackett Residence Hall and The Gem apartments off campus through their testing.
The university’s door-to-door testing project launched in April, now known as Community TRACE, just ended its fifth weekend of testing, from which researchers deduced three out of 1,000 residents between Sept. 26 and 27 carried the coronavirus.
This level of testing is worth well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars and is one of the most extensive community testing networks in the U.S. It still, however, has given community members and leaders like Gelser pause about encouraging so many people to enter the area in the first place.
“Students that are coming to Corvallis are just here to live,” Gelser said. “(Many) don’t have to be coming to class because classes are online.”
But, she said, “the decision of whether to invite people back happened. This is now the home of these students. We’re all in this together.”
Since the pandemic began, Clark said the university has spent upwards of $70,000 on installing 1,000 hand-sanitizing stations throughout campus. Hand-washing stations have also been erected in spots, such as a temporary one outside of Arnold Dining Center and a permanent one in Dixon Recreation Center’s rock climbing area.
The dining center and many university-run eateries are now take-out only. Quarantined students have a meal delivery service and, according to Assistant Director of Dining and Food Services Tara Sanders, a similar service will soon be available for all students.
Gym members must now pass a booth prior to check-in where they must answer COVID-19 screening questions and have their temperatures checked. Some amenities such as swimming lanes or climbing walls are available by reservation and equipment from the main weight room has been moved to one of the basketball courts to facilitate better social distancing.
Valley Library, which now operates under tighter hours, is only accepting students with reservations for study areas or those who need to pick up books, which they would order in advance for a staff member to set aside.
The university has outdoor tented study areas where mask-wearing is required, but reservations aren’t necessary. Other facilities, such as the Memorial Union and Learning Innovation Center, have opened up spaces like meeting rooms and lecture halls for study space reservations as well due to the library’s now-limited capacity.
“The goal here is that you can find a mediated place that feels safe,” said Steve Weber, the library’s circulation coordinator.
Gelser said her hope at this point, acknowledging that OSU is doing a “phenomenal job” taking coronavirus-related precautions, is that everyone complies with public health directives because it only takes a small amount of people to create massive community spread.
“I have never had a complaint about what they’re doing on campus,” she said. “It’s what’s happening out in the broader community.”
Students living in privately-owned apartments are subject to precautions their landlords are taking. In some student-heavy housing complexes — The Retreat, The Sierra and 7th Street Station responded to requests for comments about such precautions — social distancing is enforced through rules like making reservations for and wearing masks in shared spaces.
At 7th Street Station, students who need to be quarantined have the option of terminating their lease early or temporarily moving into a vacant unit.
No sorority or fraternity house is owned by the university, Clark said, but students in Greek housing, like others, are eligible for the TRACE OSU pool and are encouraged to enroll.
Clark said students should not be “demonized” and seen as direct threats to community safety. He added that community members remain cognizant that “we live in a free America,” where anyone — not just students — can carry on after a test in whatever way they want, even if it means breaking health protocols. Tests, after all, are snapshots of a person’s condition and do not immunize the person taking them.
“Testing is a moment of time,” he said. “It could be that tomorrow we could be engaged with someone who has COVID-19 and become infected.”
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
