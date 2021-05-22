OSU's Reser Stadium renovation to cost more than $324.5 million

The Reser Stadium renovation approved by the Oregon State University Board of Trustees will cost more than $324.5 million over the 50-year lifespan of the renovation, according to the university.
The $153 million initial construction cost of the renovation publicized by the university, which includes a new student welcome center, a conference space and medical facility, is only part of the total cost, of course. There will also be more than $60 million in interest payments, $51 million for a midlife renewal and $60.3 million in added operating costs over 50 years, based on university estimates provided to Mid-Valley Media.
OSU leadership expects a windfall of new revenue from premium seating at OSU football games, conference rentals, increased enrollment and the medical facility to pay for the project and then some — with enough left over to cover the $35 million pandemic-related deficit the athletic department is already facing.
The university estimates the project will generate more than $624.7 million in new revenue over 50 years, after factoring in the “cannibalization” of existing premium ticket revenue, which the university says is a conservative estimate.
The OSU Board of Trustees approved the project to proceed to the construction stage on Friday.
“The revenue numbers that we have provided (Mid-Valley Media and the Board of Trustees) indicate our ability to sustain (the cost),” said Steve Clark, vice president of university relations and marketing. “But it also has been indicated that those projections are believed to be low. They are not optimistic. They are not aggressive. They are conservative.”
The university is projecting gross revenue of more than $1 billion from premium ticket sales over 50 years, before factoring “cannibalization” of existing premium ticket revenue, which averages out to more than $20.2 million a year in premium ticket sales.
Those estimates come from CSL Consulting of Burlington, Massachusetts, which OSU hired to run the numbers. The firm has been contracted by the likes of Florida State University and the Columbus Crew Soccer Club to conduct market research and to consult on stadium construction and renovation projects.
Those estimates represent a significant increase over current revenue levels generated by Reser Stadium.
Since 2007, the university has averaged less than $7.5 million in annual gross ticket sales — for both premium and standard seating — according to Membership Financial Reporting System forms provided by the university. The most OSU has made from total ticket sales in a single year during that span came in fiscal 2017, when it reported just under $9.3 million in sales.
All National Collegiate Athletic Association member institutions are required to submit MFRS forms, which detail operating revenues and expenses related to intercollegiate athletics programs, to the NCAA on an annual basis.
Oregon State provided a budget projection to Mid-Valley Media that forecasts a sharp rise in Beaver football ticket revenues starting in fiscal year 2024. According to that projection, Reser Stadium would see $9.6 million in new premium seating revenues in 2024, and that number would climb to $26.5 million per year by 2073.
But that will not come from expanding the stadium capacity. When the project was announced, the university said it will actually be “right-sizing” the stadium by reducing total seating capacity. In a conference call with Mid-Valley Media in February, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said the new seating capacity will be “in the mid- to upper-30,000’s” and that the university was still deciding on specific seating systems that would ultimately determine the exact total.
Reser’s current capacity is 43,363.
Other major revenue increases, according to university projections, are more than $102.5 million in increased net tuition from added students lured by the stadium welcome center, more than $95.3 million in net insurance billings from the new medical center and just under $52.5 million in partner leasing from the medical facility. The university recently announced a planned partnership with Samaritan Health Services.
The first phase of the project was approved in January after an anonymous $50 million donation, which matched the largest donor gift in the history of the university. That gift covered a large portion of the project’s $85 million fundraising goal. Even after the donation target is reached, however, that still leaves $68 million of construction costs to be financed with state bonds and repaid over 30 years at an estimated 4.99% interest rate.
The stadium is expected to be finished in summer of 2023. Michael Green, vice president for finance and administration at Oregon State, said the renovation project is critical to paying off the existing $35 million athletics deficit.
“That’s going to be recovered over future years of net revenue,” Green said. “This project is a key component of that. If we don’t do this project, then this project loses about $5 million of net revenues that they could use to offset this and repay this deficit and also repay the debt.”
According to MFRS forms, Oregon State’s athletic department has operated at an average deficit of almost $2.6 million since 2005, and has not turned a profit since 2013.
Despite the loss in net seating capacity and the gap between current revenues and projected income, however, OSU officials say they’re confident that the stadium improvements will generate sufficient financial returns to pay for the project.
“The bottom line here is that we have run cash-flow analysis,” Clark said. “We have run a current cost analysis. We’ve run long-term net present value analysis. Each of those, in their own way, provides for what we believe is a proposal to the board which is financially sustainable. Each in their own way is a conclusive way of judging the project, not only its efficacy, but its value. This is what we do with every project at the university. This isn’t the first, and it won’t be the last.”
