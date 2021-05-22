OSU's Reser Stadium renovation to cost more than $324.5 million

The stadium is expected to be finished in summer of 2023. Michael Green, vice president for finance and administration at Oregon State, said the renovation project is critical to paying off the existing $35 million athletics deficit.

“That’s going to be recovered over future years of net revenue,” Green said. “This project is a key component of that. If we don’t do this project, then this project loses about $5 million of net revenues that they could use to offset this and repay this deficit and also repay the debt.”

According to MFRS forms, Oregon State’s athletic department has operated at an average deficit of almost $2.6 million since 2005, and has not turned a profit since 2013.

Despite the loss in net seating capacity and the gap between current revenues and projected income, however, OSU officials say they’re confident that the stadium improvements will generate sufficient financial returns to pay for the project.

“The bottom line here is that we have run cash-flow analysis,” Clark said. “We have run a current cost analysis. We’ve run long-term net present value analysis. Each of those, in their own way, provides for what we believe is a proposal to the board which is financially sustainable. Each in their own way is a conclusive way of judging the project, not only its efficacy, but its value. This is what we do with every project at the university. This isn’t the first, and it won’t be the last.”

