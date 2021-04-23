OSU's Rick Spinrad tapped by Biden to lead NOAA

President Joe Biden is tapping another Oregon State University professor to serve in his administration.

Richard Spinrad was nominated to serve as undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce and administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday, the university announced. Spinrad will be subject to Senate confirmation for the post.

“I am deeply honored by this nomination,” Spinrad said in a news release. “From my days as a graduate student at OSU, I always held NOAA in such high regard for the quality and importance of its work. The opportunity to serve as NOAA administrator is both humbling and exciting.”

Spinrad has prior experience with NOAA, having served as chief scientist from 2014 until 2016. If confirmed, Spinrad will become the third person from OSU to lead the federal agency, which is tasked with understanding and predicting changes in climate, weather, oceans and coasts, as well as conserving and managing coastal and marine resources.

Jane Lubchenco, an OSU distinguished professor, led NOAA from 2009 to 2012 and was recently named the first deputy director of climate and environment in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.