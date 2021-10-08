OSU's The Daily Barometer wins six journalism awards

Oregon State University’s student newspaper The Daily Barometer won several Pacific Northwest Association of Journalism Educators awards for their coverage on former OSU president F. King Alexander, COVID-19 and other features.

The Baro staff won first place in the four-year institution comprehensive coverage category for stories about F. King Alexander’s actions at Louisiana State University.

Staff writer Millicent Durand won third place in the general news reporting category for their coverage on the faculty senate vote of no confidence in the president.

Kelsy Valentine, now the editor of the student publication, won first place in the COVID-19 reporting category for “COVID-19 vaccination process is ‘very quick and easy.’”

Columnist Sienna Kaske won first place for an opinion piece “Kaske: ASOSU is a racist, sexist organization with little hope to change.” Illustrator Cyan Perry won first place in the illustration for this story.

Sportswriter Claire Platt won third place in the sports news/feature category for a profile on how soccer player Amber Jackson balances sports with diabetes.

The Daily Barometer, which is now in its 126th year, won second place for its website.

There were 262 entries for 15 categories in the PNAJE awards this year for reporting, visuals and web content.

