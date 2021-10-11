OSU's timeline to find a new president

Oregon State University leaders are pushing to announce a new president by May, with a July start date as a target.

The Board of Trustees discussed the presidential search during their three-day retreat, Oct. 6 through Oct. 8. The open search process will begin this month, and the board anticipates that recruitment will begin in late December.

The board will conduct the search utilizing the services of a search firm that is yet to be selected and a diverse committee made up of faculty, staff, students, community members and stakeholders.

“The board looks forward to a thorough and open search process that attracts top candidates committed to serving the diverse mission of Oregon State University,” board Chair Rani Borkar said in a statement.

The board, firm and committee will hold statewide listening sessions in November and December before creating a leadership profile and developing selection criteria, according to a news release. Recruitment and candidate screening will be conducted from December until March, followed by candidate reviews and background checks.

Finalists will be announced in early May before they make public visits to the university, according to OSU.

