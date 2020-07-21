Outage impacts more than 3,000 customers
Outage impacts more than 3,000 customers

Pacific Power installed smart meters in Lebanon in March.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media file photo

About 1,000 Pacific Power customers in Albany remained without power on Tuesday evening with repairs expected to be completed by 6:30 p.m. 

According to the company, a car went into a pole at 6th and Chicago Street in Albany around 3:30 p.m. About 3,300 customers were left without power as a result. 

Crews are working to isolate the damage and reroute power to restore services. The remaining 1,000 customers without service, the company said, should be back up and running around 6:30 p.m. 

