Outage impacts more than 3,000 customers

About 1,000 Pacific Power customers in Albany remained without power on Tuesday evening with repairs expected to be completed by 6:30 p.m.

According to the company, a car went into a pole at 6th and Chicago Street in Albany around 3:30 p.m. About 3,300 customers were left without power as a result.

Crews are working to isolate the damage and reroute power to restore services. The remaining 1,000 customers without service, the company said, should be back up and running around 6:30 p.m.

