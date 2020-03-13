Outbreak likely to affect government meetings

Amid the uncertainty that exists over the effects of the coronavirus it is with some trepidation that we present our weekly list of local government meetings in Benton and Linn counties.

The situation is changing rapidly and residents considering attendance at a meeting should check the website of the entity for possible cancellations before heading out.

Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson said that all meetings of citizen advisory groups have been canceled through May 1.

The city of Corvallis will discuss the meetings challenge at a Monday City Council meeting. Patrick Rollens, the city’s public information officer, said that it is likely that just a small staff component will be on hand and that many councilors will be participating remotely.

A challenge for advisory groups in both counties are the state rules on land use that mandate timely review of applications, which makes bodies that host public hearing such as planning commissions more likely to meet.

Another challenge is that groups often meet at local libraries and with area libraries temporarily shuttered, well, those events will not be held, including League of Women Voters of Oregon sessions at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on the legislative session (Saturday) and housing (Wednesday).