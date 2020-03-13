Outbreak likely to affect government meetings

Amid the uncertainty that exists over the effects of the coronavirus it is with some trepidation that we present our weekly list of local government meetings in Benton and Linn counties.
The situation is changing rapidly and residents considering attendance at a meeting should check the website of the entity for possible cancellations before heading out.
Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson said that all meetings of citizen advisory groups have been canceled through May 1.
The city of Corvallis will discuss the meetings challenge at a Monday City Council meeting. Patrick Rollens, the city’s public information officer, said that it is likely that just a small staff component will be on hand and that many councilors will be participating remotely.
A challenge for advisory groups in both counties are the state rules on land use that mandate timely review of applications, which makes bodies that host public hearing such as planning commissions more likely to meet.
Another challenge is that groups often meet at local libraries and with area libraries temporarily shuttered, well, those events will not be held, including League of Women Voters of Oregon sessions at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on the legislative session (Saturday) and housing (Wednesday).
The city of Philomath, meanwhile, already has canceled all city meetings until at least April 8.
Here is a look at the tentative schedule:
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon in the Willamette Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. and will discussion grant applications and evaluations.
• The Albany Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall and will hold a public hearing on an application to change the zoning on property at 2740 Grand Prairie Road SE from residential medium (RM) to residential medium attached (RMA).
You have free articles remaining.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. and will do a second reading on its capital improvement program and a community center reserve fund. As Rollens noted the coronavirus also will be discussed.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. The agenda will include a decision on whether to proceed with construction of an expanded community health center at Lincoln Elementary School as well as discussion of establishing an advisory committee on the environment and natural resources and a financial update.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. The agenda will include decisions on the Philomath urban growth boundary agreement and establishing new dental and mental health positions in the Health Department. The commissioners will also take up business for the Alsea Human Services District and the 911 Emergency Communications Service District.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
• The Albany City Council has set a special session for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. There is just one item on the agenda. Councilors are scheduled to act on a resolution that would declare a local state of emergency as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss House Bill 2001, which will require cities across the state to tweak their zoning and accessory dwelling unit (ADU) codes. Alexis Biddle of 1,000 Friends of Oregon will present and the board also will discuss low-density zones.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room and is scheduled to conclude its discussion on possible changes in its advisory boards/commission structure.
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison room.
Friday
• The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room and is scheduled to receive an update from Public Works on the summer street work planned for Northwest Circle Boulevard between 29th Street and Highland Ave.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.