Outbreak reported at Regent Court

A new COVID-19 cluster has been reported at a Corvallis assisted-living facility.

Regent Court Senior Living, a 48-bed secure memory care facility at 400 NW Elks Drive, has had five cases of the disease in an outbreak that began on June 2, the Oregon Health Authority disclosed in a report issued Wednesday. There have been no deaths in connection with the outbreak.

The information was contained in a weekly report tracking coronavirus infections at care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care homes that have had at least three positive test results or one or more deaths.

Four residents and one employee of Regent Court have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for Compass Senior Living, which manages the facility.

“We recently did a second test with all of the residents and all of the employees, and the numbers came out exactly the same,” Amira Fahoum told the Gazette-Times. She added that the infected employee is self-quarantining at home until it is safe to return to work.

Regent Court currently has 46 residents and just over 50 employees, Fahoum said. It is one of 31 properties in eight states managed by Compass Senior Living, which is headquartered in Eugene.