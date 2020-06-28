Outdoor expansion could benefit business owners in Corvallis and Albany

Sorte wanted the application process to be streamlined and straightforward, and he said the city is aiming to get businesses approved within a day of them submitting an application. He said the city plans to review the program after two weeks to find out if changes can be applied to make it more effective.

For now, permits issued will be valid through Sept. 30.

“I think this is huge in helping restaurants recover some of the money they would have made with everything going on,” said Jennifer Moreland, executive director of the Downtown Corvallis Association.

Moreland believes the permit could be particularly beneficial for retail businesses during the Crazy Days Summer Sidewalk Sale that will take place the second week of July.

In the case of Albany’s expanded seating application, which can be found at the city’s website, the approval process is also intended to be swift in order to give businesses a helping hand as quickly as possible.