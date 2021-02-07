Outdoors gear sales going strong for mid-valley shops

Outdoor gear sales at the Albany Big 5 have been steady, but not surged, Kennedy said, and perhaps that in itself is notable given the circumstances.

Some industries weren’t prepared for the increased demand the pandemic caused, Smith said. “You don’t realize how small they are. All of the sudden inventory’s out. They’re not geared for that many people,” he added.

With certain bike models, the next availability is 2022, Desaulniers said. Hard-shell watercraft are in the same boat, so to speak, but inflatables are more widely available, in part because they don’t take up as much warehouse space, so they’re far less expensive to store.

Watershed Fly Shop opened six years ago and moved to its downtown location last year, just before the pandemic hit. Haselip said increased foot traffic has given the business a boost, but he’s seeing different trends during the pandemic, as well.

Father and son fishing trips remain an integral part of the industry that’s a stereotype for a reason. Haselip, who grew up in the LaPine area in Central Oregon, learned to fish in little “cricks” under the watchful eye of his dad.