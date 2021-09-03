Outreach session set for Benton County justice plan

Benton County is hosting a virtual public session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss its proposed justice improvement plan.
County officials plan to put a bond measure on the November, 2022 ballot to help pay for the project.
At the meeting project officials will discuss concepts that have been discussed and refined earlier this summer by a stakeholders group. The project team will weigh the feedback from Wednesday’s meeting as it moves toward finalizing its plan.
Go to https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-JSIP_Webinar to register for the Zoom event.
The key piece of the program is a replacement of the current 40-bed county jail with a 120-bed model. Also a possibility is a remodel of the historic — but seismically vulnerable — Benton County Courthouse. No site for the proposed new jail has been released.
The county currently pays for jail space elsewhere and often cannot hold offenders because there is no jail space.
The bond measure might ask for as much as $100 million. The project team got a boost from state and federal funding that will allow them to forward on one of the key pieces, a crisis respite center for those experiencing mental health issues. Also, the county will use its existing Board of Commissioners for the center and a new building won’t be necessary.
Earlier estimates called for asking for as much $15 million for the crisis center on the bond. The new funding and existing facility will lower that cost to $3 million, project officials said.
The county originally planned to take the bond to the ballot in May, but when the Corvallis School District acted to place a renewal of its local option property tax on the May ballot, the county shifted to November. Local jurisdictions generally try to avoid having multiple money measures on the same ballot.
Jail bonds have been problematic for the county. The voters have turned down several previous measures, including a $25 million plan in 2015 that would have placed the new jail in Philomath.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.