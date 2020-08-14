Paddle trip highlights Willamette River

“Al has wanted to do it for a long time. He’s paddled a lot, but he’s never paddled the whole river,” Williams said. “Jack has done it about 10 years ago, then continued (on the Columbia) all the way down to Astoria, which is pretty amazing.”

The group set out last Saturday at Whiteley Landing in Eugene, near the Willamette’s confluence with the McKenzie River, with a total of five people. Williams, Grapel and Hart will paddle the entire route by kayak and canoe, with a rotating handful of others joining them for a few days along the way.

Their plan is to camp each night at public campsites. They spent Sunday night at Half-Moon Bend downstream of Corvallis, then passed through Albany on Monday.

They expect to wrap up their 187-mile trek this coming Sunday, beginning the day at West Linn and passing through Portland on their way to the Columbia. And on that day, they’re extending an invitation to anyone with a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddleboard (and a willingness to maintain enough distance to keep coronavirus at bay).

“On Sunday, when we end, we want to open it up to everybody,” Williams said. “Come on out and join us for the last 26 miles.”

Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

