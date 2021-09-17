Pair of sessions for info on Benton County justice plan

Residents interested in Benton County’s justice improvement plan will have a pair of opportunities to hear virtual briefings on the issue on Monday.

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a forum from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To join the Zoom meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83024194055?pwd=ckI4ajdTTW1zaWc2aVZHNVRNN0t5QT09, use the meeting ID 830 2419 4055 and the passcode LWV. Community members also can call in at 1-206 337 9723, with the same meeting ID and the passcode 021510.

In addition to the LWV meeting, the Corvallis City Council will hear a similar presentation during the unfinished business section of its 6 p.m. virtual meeting. Because there are several agenda items before the justice presentation Benton County officials are hoping to be able to cover both meeting slots.

The meeting link to the council meeting is https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6564184890751906829.

Key elements of the justice improvement plan are a new county jail and the rehabbing of the seismically unsafe Benton County Courthouse. A bond measure likely will be placed on the November 2022 ballot for voters to act on.

