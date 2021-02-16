Pandemic forces school districts to grapple with a host of equity issues

When COVID-19 shut down schools last April, districts across the state managed to distribute computers and iPads, purchase hotspots and expand Wi-Fi on school properties, and retool meal programs to ensure children had enough to eat.
In the span of weeks, districts managed to tackle problems that have long contributed to inequities in education, overcoming logistical or financial barriers that were previously seen as insurmountable. The willingness to change course and provide resources, schools say, was supported by a financial infusion from the federal government — but some administrators said it comes down to how willing districts are to prioritize all students.
“I hope it never goes back to ‘normal,’ if that’s what normal used to be,” said Greater Albany Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan, speaking to schools’ lack of accommodations prior to COVID-19.
GAPS had already been refocusing to filter all decisions through an equity lens prior to the pandemic. Public meetings were translated in real time into Spanish, and parental forums were held with specific groups ranging from foster parents to families that spoke languages other than English.
Once the pandemic arrived in Oregon, those efforts to pivot to more equitable education doubled.
Within 22 days of schools closing, GAPS assessed the online access of more than 9,000 students, finding that about 30% did not have regular access to the internet. In April, the district handed out more than 1,000 computers and purchased 60 hotspots. It also opened school parking lots to allow families to access district buildings’ Wi-Fi 24 hours a day.
Food sites increased and buses took on routes that allowed families to access food without having to find a way to the meal site.
“The way we thought about our obligation to serve food was different,” Harlan said of the change. “Public education has been a catch-all for all of society, and when the pandemic hit, people could no longer justify or find rationale for why we couldn’t do these things.”
And society plays a large role in how and why districts can afford to be equitable.
In Oregon, a large portion of schools' funding comes from property taxes, meaning that schools in higher socioeconomic areas often fare better when it comes to infrastructure, equipment and resources.
“We see a good portion of school funding come from local taxes,” said Daniel Lopez-Cevallos, an associate professor at Oregon State University with a focus on race, gender, class and other socioeconomic issues related to health care. "It's inherently inequitable."
“I don’t know that it’s all financial,” said Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss. “I think it helped us to move more quickly, but I also think there’s been intentional decisions that have been made along the way, and it starts with our school board.”
Noss noted that the Corvallis School Board has goals in place surrounding health and wellness.
GAPS also has a focus on health and wellness.
The CARES Act, passed to provide economic relief from COVID-19, provided about $30 billion for education. In GAPS, its share of the funds went to purchase hotspots and technology.
Prior to the pandemic, Noss said the Corvallis district already provided one-to-one access to devices such as computers and had been purchasing all school supplies for students other than a water bottle and backpack.
The move to provide technology for all GAPS students in a single year, Harlan said, was a financial hit that the federal money helped to soften.
“The money is one thing, but it’s also important how we go about distributing the funds,” said Lopez-Cevallos. “The other piece,” he said, “is who is at the table where those decisions are being made? As far as the resources at the local level, we have to think of those through an equity lens. It’s also important to call for partnership.”
Both districts have foundations that solicit donations, and when COVID-19 shut down schools, they jumped into action.
The Albany Public Schools Foundation and the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation announced separately in April that their fundraising efforts would be contributing more than $300,000 to their respective districts to help fund student supplies, programs and needs.
"School closures combined with job loss and other economic hardships have created an unprecedented situation for local families," a statement from the Albany Public Schools Foundation read at the time. "Kids are under enormous stress as they transition to distance learning. Many don’t have a quiet place to study. They’re scared about getting sick and worried about an uncertain future."
More than 2,000 emergency kits were sent out, and just over $120,000 went to 60 scholarships.
The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation committed $182,000 to the district for emergency planning, including food security and basic needs for vulnerable students.
Noss said that a large part of the 300 hotspots the district purchased came through CARES Act funds, as well as strong support from the community and the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation.
The district’s welcome center, which helps families speaking languages other than English and provides for other educational needs, also benefited from those funds.
“We want to continue to have a robust welcome center,” Noss said. “We do plan to continue that. The financial piece is, we hope to continue to have support through the community.”
GAPS will also be continuing to provide services it began during the pandemic. One-to-one technology will continue, as well as the flexibility that comes with comprehensive distance learning and providing meals for students outside of their time in school.
“We say we believe that all students deserve these things, but we haven’t behaved that way,” Harlan said. “We have behaved as if there are acceptable casualties in our system. We said it’s our job to provide it, it’s your job to access it. No — it’s our job to get it to you.”
Noss said his district also shifted its thinking during the pandemic.
“The pandemic has been challenging for families and more challenging for families of color and those navigating poverty, and what we have found is the level of need has been there all along, but I think the pandemic has called it out,” he said. “It’s helped us better understand our kids’ stories and become more focused on what those needs really are. I think that’s the thing we’ve learned.”
And learned lessons, Harlan said, are the point.
“If you don’t use adversity to learn something, then you’re using adversity to suffer,” she said, “and I’m not willing to suffer without having a lesson to show for it.”