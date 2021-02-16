Pandemic forces school districts to grapple with a host of equity issues

When COVID-19 shut down schools last April, districts across the state managed to distribute computers and iPads, purchase hotspots and expand Wi-Fi on school properties, and retool meal programs to ensure children had enough to eat.

In the span of weeks, districts managed to tackle problems that have long contributed to inequities in education, overcoming logistical or financial barriers that were previously seen as insurmountable. The willingness to change course and provide resources, schools say, was supported by a financial infusion from the federal government — but some administrators said it comes down to how willing districts are to prioritize all students.

“I hope it never goes back to ‘normal,’ if that’s what normal used to be,” said Greater Albany Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan, speaking to schools’ lack of accommodations prior to COVID-19.

GAPS had already been refocusing to filter all decisions through an equity lens prior to the pandemic. Public meetings were translated in real time into Spanish, and parental forums were held with specific groups ranging from foster parents to families that spoke languages other than English.

Once the pandemic arrived in Oregon, those efforts to pivot to more equitable education doubled.