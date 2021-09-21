Pandemic pauses House work on redistricting; walkout by GOP possible

A GOP boycott could crash and burn months of work on new districts required by the 2020 U.S. Census.

Though Democrats hold a 37-22 majority in the House, the Oregon constitution requires two-thirds of members be present to conduct any business.

No Republicans showed up for a scheduled 10 a.m. Monday session. When they were also absent for the 1 p.m. session, a boycott appeared in the making.

But Drazan confirmed the COVID-19 case was the reason for cancellation of the session and that the GOP caucus would follow recommendations on quarantining. Kotek had said any member who was vaccinated did not have to quarantine.

A walkout wasn't off the table. The COVID-19 incident just paused a decision, which Drazan said she hoped would lead to a compromise.

"In the meantime, we will continue ongoing conversations with Democratic leadership on the redistricting process," Drazan said in a statement. "It’s in the best interest of Oregonians that we salvage an opportunity to pass fair maps."

Democrats said they were moving ahead with the maps.

Republicans were left with the "nuclear option" of a boycott. Their absence could force additional concessions from Democrats.