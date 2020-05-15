Pandemic results in surge of workplace safety complaints

National Frozen Foods in Albany failed to implement physical distancing policies after knowing that multiple employees who worked on packaging lines in the facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to Oregon OSHA.

The state workplace safety watchdog has cited the company, with a proposed penalty of $2,000, for failing to protect workers from the spread of the illness.

An outbreak connected to National Frozen Foods in Albany has sickened at least 34 people, including 30 workers and four family or household members, Linn County Public Health announced last week.

Little information was available about the two other most significant complaints filed with Oregon OSHA from the mid-valley, and, because they have not been fully investigated, Corvin declined to talk about the matters.

A handful of complaints dealt with workplaces that allegedly continued operations in violation of Gov. Kate Brown’s order, including a gym, a hair salon and a bar.

Only 5 percent of the COVID-19 workplace complaints in Oregon have been finalized. The six finalized cases in Linn and Benton counties dealt with relatively mundane safety matters during the public health crisis.