Parade 911: Emergency services look to lighten moods

As the novel coronavirus spreads throughout the nation, reports of sirens blaring throughout the night have become a sullen reminder of the times.

But on Friday, the sound of sirens sparked joy, not fear, as units from local law enforcement agencies joined county and state agencies in parading through the Lexington neighborhood in Albany.

"It gave the kids something to do, and they were excited," said Albany resident Jessica Modar, who stood outside with her four children, who range in age from 5 to 11.

On March 13, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order closing all public schools until April 28. Shortly after, she issued new guidance: "stay home, save lives," urging Oregonians to limit their time out in public, issuing bans on group gatherings, banning dine-in options at restaurants and bars and closing some non-essential businesses.

It means people have been relatively close to home for about two weeks.

"It’s a chance for the kids to see our vehicles and be out of their homes for a short time while practicing social distancing," said Albany Fire Department spokesperson Sandy Roberts.