Parking ban floated near Signs of Victory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I think we need to be sending a message that you're not going to be sleeping in our public streets," she said. She went on to note that the individuals actually utilizing the shelter rather than loitering in the area were not necessarily the problem.

Councilor Bessie Johnson asked if the city wouldn't rather people sleep in cars and motor homes than on the streets.

Schendel clarified that it was not where the individuals slept but rather the issues caused by their presence that was the issue, citing multiple disturbances to local businesses in the area.

Councilor Bill Coburn agreed that people may move into nearby neighborhoods but contended an earlier suggestion to sunset the permit area was possible. If the council chose to sunset the rule, it could be re-evaluated after a certain time period and re-authorized. Schendel requested one year; the council suggested three to six months.

"I don't have a solution and neither does anyone else or Portland or Seattle, so it's worth a try," Coburn said.

Under the proposed parking ban, businesses would receive one permit per employee and additional permits for visitors.

The issue will come back before the board on Wednesday for approval.

The Council is expected to hear the issue again at its Wednesday meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0