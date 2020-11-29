Parks bond: Corvallis still working to develop 5 sites from 2000 election

In the intervening 20 years the city has completely paid off the bond and has parlayed the 25 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value that taxpayers were charged into the extension of a separate levy that is helping pay for maintenance on the properties acquired in 2000 as well as other Parks and Recreation operations such as the Majestic Theatre and Osborn Aquatic Center.

Should the city have been more successful at developing the properties in that 20-year interval? Howell says no.

“The value of open space is not defined by how much human use an area receives,” he said. “We all benefit from living in a community that can live in concert with the remnants of the natural systems that preceded us, and that continue to sustain and inspire us if we provide them with adequate protection.”

Kent Daniels, a former councilor and Benton County commissioner, expressed concerns that “two of the natural areas, Herbert and Caldwell, have had no real public access at all since 2000. Herbert one can visit by arranging to do so with Parks & Rec, but Caldwell has no public access at all. I would really like the city to allow open access to Herbert. Owens Farm also has no real open access and no trails at all.”