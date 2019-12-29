Part 2 of 2: Truck inspections crucial to ODOT’s ‘vision zero’

An inspection can take from 30 minutes to an hour depending on what they find and how long it takes to discuss with the driver what needs to be fixed.

Lights and brakes

According to ODOT data, the most common issues inspectors catch are improper lights and brake problems. Those account for nearly half the violations cited by inspectors.

Some violations are considered critical enough to put a truck or driver temporarily out of service, meaning the problem either has to be fixed on the spot, the truck towed or escorted to a mechanic. Those include any mechanical or load tie-downs problems determined likely to cause an accident or breakdown.

Those account for 23% of all violations issued by the Motor Carrier Division, slightly higher than the national average of 20%.

Driver violations severe enough to force them off the road, such as driving over the allotted 11-hours in a 24-hour period or failing to maintain a commercial driver’s license, account for 14% of all out-of-service violations.

“Motor Carrier has had a very strong performance for a long time, and we take accidents incredibly serious,” Brown said. “It’s one of the things that drew me to this job is the ability to prevent people from getting hurt.”