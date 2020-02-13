Party at the shelter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Folks began entering the shelter's side door to sign in and get their bags checked about 6 p.m. They then stored their gear on their bunks and moseyed over to the tables set up for the feast.

Everyone appeared to be a in good mood on this night as the Sherrys passed out the boxed meals, Papa’s Pizza Parlor sent over pizzas and Serena Christian, the famed “sock lady” of Eugene, was on hand to pass out handmade Valentines.

And that was also before the band started playing. The Sherrys arranged for the music as well, a sprightly trio that belted out a steady string of classic rock hits — Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Rolling Stones and Buffalo Springfield.

At one point a rock trivia quiz of sorts got underway as a band members asked the guests to name any of the the original five members of the Rolling Stones.

"Paul!" yelled one.

End of rock trivia quiz. And the band played on, moving on to CCR's "Green River."

Guests played air guitar, recorded the event on their cell phones and danced a few turns. Others had their last bites of grub and bedded down for the night. Some teased the band members a bit.