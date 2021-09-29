Passing of a legend: Ron Loney did it all for Albany's kids

Roe said the best way to honor Loney’s legacy is continuing supporting the club and the kids of Albany.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Albany is a better place today because of Ron Loney,” Roe said. “He is probably one of the most impactful men to ever live in Albany.”

A social media post from the Boys & Girls Club of Albany said Loney credited the organization with saving his life, having joined the Wallingford Boy’s Club in Seattle at a young age. He found a place to belong and a passion for helping young people.

According to the post, Loney was born to teenage parents and was later put in an orphanage until he was adopted at age 7 by an aunt and uncle. When his adoptive parents died unexpectedly, he went to live with his grandmother, where he joined the boy’s club. After she was gone, his best friend’s family took him in.

“Ron took what most of the world would label as ‘disadvantages’ and turned it into a passion for helping children and providing an alternative to life’s struggles,” the post said.

Roe acts on Loney’s influence daily, making every decision with one thing in mind: Is this good for the kids? Whether it’s fundraising, programming, staff leadership, youth mentoring, there is always the question of “What would Ron do?”