Pastega Christmas show canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Pastega Christmas Light Display, a decades-old Corvallis holiday staple, is canceled this year as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.
“We feel responsible for everybody working out there,” said Ken Pastega, son of the light show’s creator, the late Mario Pastega. “I think it’s not a good situation for it to be going on this year.”
The light show has been in operation since 1981, starting outside of the then-Pastega-owned Pepsi Beverage Company bottling plant in Corvallis before moving to the Benton County Fairgrounds. The show has only been called off once before in the late '80s.
However, the Pastega family will be rerouting the money usually spent on the light show to local nonprofits, with an emphasis on food banks. Because of the coronavirus’ economic impact as well as the devastation brought by the September wildfires, he said funds are better off spent in this way.
Support Local Journalism
“We give consistently to this community day in and day out,” Pastega said. “I approved a bunch of checks going out to nonprofits just this week.”
He added that the family has already donated $100,000 to food banks across Oregon and Washington this year, including $25,000 that went to the Linn Benton Food Share.
It’s also high time he took a break from the show, Pastega said, especially due to the ongoing pandemic. Last year, the display saw over 30,000 cars and enlisted the help of hundreds of volunteers. Pastega said he usually puts in as much as 240 hours on the display, not including planning and communications.
“It’s a commitment for myself and I kind of needed a year’s rest,” he said. “We felt that the community would understand this year because a lot of things are being canceled.”
The 74-year-old said the family has also begun turning its focus to “training the next generation to step up and make sure it happens every year.” Pastega said he is now entertaining requests by individuals or organizations who want to learn about operating the Christmas show and will begin training them next year.
If potential trainees, businesses and individuals are interested in volunteering or donating for next year’s show, Pastega said he’s “more than happy” to chat. For more information, contact him through the show’s website, pastegachristmasdisplay.com, or email ken@romanossoda.com.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.