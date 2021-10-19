Pastega light show to return to Corvallis for this holiday season

The Pastega Christmas Display, a Corvallis holiday tradition that dates back 40 years, will be returning this year after a 2020 hiatus fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 33,000 cars drove through the display at the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2019 and donated 7,500 pounds of canned food. There is no admission fee, but visitors are asked to make donations of canned food.

Volunteer signups are open now. The unloading of the trailers with the lights and display materials is set for Oct. 30. Volunteers will spend three weekends, starting Nov. 5, assembling the display.

The display opens Nov. 26 and runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Event organizer Ken Pastega said that visitors should be vaccinated and wearing masks.

Pastega’s parents, Mario and Alma, started the display in 1981 at the Pepsi plant off of Highway 99. When the plant was sold the display was discontinued.

The display was resurrected 10 years ago and it has used the Benton County Fairgrounds ever since.

In addition to volunteers, Pastega and his organizers are looking for someone to take over the display and guide it into the future.