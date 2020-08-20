Paul F. deLespinasse: 19th Amendment began century of social progress

Cobie was frustrated by this, but read widely and educated herself. My mother, Helen Childs deLespinasse, born a generation later and a college graduate, told me (before I met my wife!) that Cobie was the best educated woman she had ever known.

Cobie assisted my grandfather (a dentist), gave lectures around Oregon including on the state's educational radio station, and published three novels, one for children, and two that were "adult" in more ways than one. (She said if you put some sex in, they would sell better.)

When she died in 1963 at age 80, women's position in the U.S. had changed greatly and was still in a rapid state of flux. Women were participating more fully in the economy since World War II, and the birth control pill was accelerating movement into the professions.

During my 1970-1971 sabbatical at the Harvard Law School there were noticeably more women in first year classes than in the second and third year classes. Problems encountered earlier by Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, when they had trouble finding professional employment after they graduated, were gradually evaporating.