Paul F. deLespinasse: Capitalism no friend to racism

To this extent capitalism is racism's ally. But there is another side to this story.

Although capitalism's freedom allows people to indulge their prejudices, it makes them pay for doing so. Their economic interest would be to hire the best available people without considering their race and to sell to all willing customers. Not doing this reduces their income.

Since buyers and sellers want to make the best deals possible, capitalism pushes society away from racist behavior even though it won't immediately eliminate racist thinking. A notable example was a well-known bigot who owned a sports team and hired black athletes because she wanted her team to win.

Racist thinking, though, should be undermined by capitalism's encouragement of voluntary associations between people of different races. Personal relations can undermine people's tendency to think in terms of stereotypes.

The American South was not capitalistic before the Civil War. Slaves did not give their consent to be associated with their owners. Their association was involuntary, not voluntary. They were kept in bondage by sanctions —government's power of the sword.