Paul F. deLespinasse: Coronavirus and foreign policy: One war at a time

The fight against coronavirus has reached the point that it is now a war. President Trump has so declared. Although perhaps abused when the U.S. declared "wars" on drugs or on poverty, the "war" metaphor is appropriate now. Winning it will require an all-out effort from our society. And not just our society.

The United States has recently been engaged in military and diplomatic wars. But how many wars can we fight at the same time? These ongoing hostilities, probably not wise policy in the first place, are certainly not appropriate under the new circumstances.

Two-front wars can be disastrous. Hitler, already engaged in war in Western Europe when he also attacked the Soviet Union, fortunately didn't understand this. During World War II the U.S. was at war with both Germany and Japan. But we wisely relegated the war with Japan to the back burner and devoted minimum resources to it until Germany had been defeated.

The coronavirus war requires us to focus our efforts even more than we did during World War II. But this time we don't just need to put the other conflicts on the slow track. The nature of the current war and its probable aftermath dictates that we need to halt our other conflicts completely and, hopefully, permanently. We need to stop trying to overthrow or undermine other governments.