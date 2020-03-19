Paul F. deLespinasse: Coronavirus demonstrates bureaucracy's strengths and witnesses

The immense inertia of organizations presents few problems when they need to make large numbers of similar decisions. Processing millions of Social Security payments each month or forecasting weather for the next 24 hours can be easily routinized.

On the other hand, when something comes up for which standard operating procedures are inadequate, great problems result. This is precisely the problem with recent government efforts to fight the coronavirus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The problem has been compounded by Donald Trump's lack of previous experience running large organizations. His personal business required him to interact with only a few people, often family members. In this context, his tendency to make snap decisions based on gut instincts and without broad consultation did not create serious problems. It even may have been an advantage.

Trump's frequent inability to get the federal bureaucracies to do what he wants has led him to imagine the existence of a "deep state" of bureaucrats out to get him. His appointment of key advisers who themselves often lacked relevant government experience has also not helped him deal with the current emergency.