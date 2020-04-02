Paul F. deLespinasse: Coronavirus strengthens case for Medicare for All

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Perhaps the strongest argument against enacting Medicare for All has been that most Americans were happy with their job-based insurance and didn't want it taken away. But the coronavirus war is driving unemployment into the stratosphere. Millions of workers who are losing their insurance won't remain so happy.

To their credit, some employers have promised to continue insuring the laid-off for a month or two. But not all employers can afford to do this. And if the emergency lasts too long, no employers will be able to pay for insurance.

The newly unemployed theoretically can continue their employment-based insurance under COBRA (which can be very expensive) or purchase subsidized insurance privately through the exchanges. But where are the unemployed going to find the cash for replacement insurance?

Since the coronavirus can require hugely expensive hospitalization, lack of insurance could bankrupt many families. Although normal pneumonia hospitalizations cost about $20,000, coronavirus cases might average more like $72,000.

A single-payer, tax-funded insurance system — totally separate from employment or lack thereof — may suddenly look attractive to millions of additional Americans.