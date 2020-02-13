Paul F. deLespinasse: Don't finance Medicare for All with a payroll tax

Of course, employers couldn't pay out the same money twice — both as additional payroll tax to the government and as a bonus to the employees.

Financing Medicare for All through the income tax would eliminate the expensive administrative complexity of Obamacare. Under Obamacare, the lower one's income, the higher the government subsidy. Determining people's eligibility for Medicaid or subsidies therefore requires intrusive and constant government monitoring of people's incomes.

Medicare for All would cover everyone no matter what their income, but lower-income people would still be paying less because they pay less income tax. Financing insurance through the income tax would eliminate government's high administrative costs of means-testing benefits. It would also eliminate Obamacare's paperwork hassle for patients who "churn" from one kind of eligibility to another as their incomes fluctuate.

Retired people are not on a payroll, so a new payroll tax wouldn't hurt them, but they do pay income taxes. If these are increased to finance Medicare for All, people already on Medicare would pay increased taxes. And they wouldn't get the offsetting wage bonus that employed people would receive from their employers. Everything else being equal, they would therefore oppose Medicare for All.