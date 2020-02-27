Paul F. deLespinasse: Don't obsess over candidates' policy proposals

Voting for someone because we like their policy proposals makes little sense. People who support Sanders because they support (as I do) Medicare for All are likely setting themselves up for extreme disappointment when Congress won't enact it. People who vote against Sanders because he favors Medicare for All are also assuming that presidents have more power than they actually do.

Regrettably, evaluating candidates' character, experience and temperament on the basis of sound bites and images projected through the mass media, including debates, is nearly impossible.

We elect presidents to confront problems and opportunities that cannot be predicted. We must therefore try to guess who might be best equipped to deal with unknowable situations. Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected by people who didn't anticipate Pearl Harbor and World War II. Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush were elected by people who did not foresee the Soviet Union's collapse. We elected George W. Bush not knowing that 9-11 was going to happen. For better or, sometimes, for worse, these gentlemen had to lead the United States in dealing with unexpected developments.