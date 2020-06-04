Paul F. deLespinasse: Don't exaggerate the benefits of democracy

Recently American schools have been neglecting civic education, but such education was never adequate. Schools often forced students to memorize boring facts about our government without showing them the interesting implications of those facts. They gave students a sugar-coated vision, ignoring the messy details about how democracies work.

Misleading slogans have aggravated misunderstanding. For many years the best-selling college textbook had such a slogan as its title: "Government By The People." But government by the people, taken literally, is impossible.

Government requires organization, and organizations are inherently oligarchical in the sense that their day-to-day decisions gravitate into the hands of a small number of people. The "iron law of oligarchy" applies to democracies as much as to any other form of government. "The people" can't possibly make every decision.

The basic difference in a democracy is that the governing few can be removed by the electorate and must therefore consider public reactions to how they govern. And the general social freedoms that make democracy possible allow people to lobby, criticize, petition and, in some situations, recall those who govern. Ultimately, though, "the people" do not govern, but they do box in those who govern and narrow their options.

Anybody expecting more than this from democracy will be disappointed. Two cheers are indeed plenty! That, however, is more cheers than any other government form deserves.

Paul F. deLespinasse of Corvallis is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Computer Science at Adrian College. His most recent book is "Beyond Capitalism: A Classless Society With (Mostly) Free Markets." His columns have appeared in newspapers in Michigan, Oregon, and a number of other states. This column originally appeared in NewsMax.

