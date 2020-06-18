Paul F. deLespinasse: Don't exaggerate what elections can do, or underestimate their power

In the Soviet Union, leaders couldn't be removed by voters. They were a self-perpetuating oligarchy. Top leaders in a democracy are limited in what they can do by their fear that voters might remove them in the next election.

Democracy isn't "government by the people." It is government by some people, limited by the people.

This is why the incumbent removal function of elections is so central and so powerful. It explains why voters are often at a loss when — as in the 2016 presidential election — there is no incumbent seeking re-nomination or re-election. Such elections are often little more than a crapshoot in which voters must guess which candidate would be best.

If there is an incumbent, that official's behavior in office gives voters a basis for deciding whether to retain or fire that person. Since voters have no way to know how the challenger — who has not occupied that public office — would perform, their focus should be on the strengths and weaknesses of the incumbent.

The incumbent-removal function of elections explains why minor party candidates may make it impossible for elections to do their main job. When voters choose between two candidates, they can make a simple decision whether or not to retain the incumbent.