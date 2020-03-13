Paul F. deLespinasse: Failed reforms should be repealed

Less than 15 years later, the 21st Amendment repealed Prohibition. People were in such a hurry that special ratifying conventions were called rather than waiting for state legislatures to meet.

The lessons of the Prohibition experiment were soon forgotten. We have just begun to take small steps towards ending the equally disastrous "war on drugs" by legalizing the recreational use of marijuana.

Other failed reforms haven't produced such obviously bad consequences, which makes reversing them even more difficult than ending the war on drugs.

Three reforms — the initiative, the referendum and recall — enacted by many states at the beginning of the 20th century, tried to make government more democratic. Recall allowed voters to oust bad state officials before their term ended, but it has been rarely used. The referendum suspended some enactments by state legislatures until they could be confirmed by a popular vote, and has also not produced particularly bad results.

However, the initiative, whereby citizen groups place proposed legislation on the ballot and it becomes law if voters approve it, has not worked as hoped and should be repealed.