Paul F. deLespinasse: Good time to rethink State of the Union

A written report could avoid the crowd-pleasing rhetoric, instead focusing soberly on problems and opportunities facing the government. It could include links to detailed analysis for members of Congress and citizens seeking to look further into particular issues.

State of the Union addresses illustrate the disadvantages of combining in one person the roles of ceremonial head of state and operational head of government. In England, the two roles are played by separate officials. Queen Elizabeth II is head of state, symbolizing the unity of the country and the ongoing nature of its government. She is not "political" and doesn't engage in making policy decisions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is head of government, makes policy choices and is ultimately answerable to the electorate. It was in England that the concept of a "loyal opposition" first emerged, it being possible to say "Long live the Queen" while simultaneously proclaiming "but down with the prime minister!"

Because the American president is both head of state and head of government, it is awkward to say "Long live President Trump in his capacity as head of state" while also adding "but down with him in his capacity as head of government."