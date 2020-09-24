Paul F. deLespinasse: Machiavelli's take remains true today

But a leader who just picks advisers known to agree with his or her preconceptions might as well not bother. Advisers who suck up to the leader will be useless except as spin-doctors justifying decisions over which they had no influence.

Experts, too, are ignorant about many things outside their own specialties. Their advice is useful only in arenas in which they are competent. They will inevitably give conflicting advice, based on their own specialized perspectives. An effective leader must decide what to do, taking all advice into consideration but not allowing any of it to dictate the decisions.

It is well understood in Washington, D.C., that experts should be "on tap, not on top." Policy choices always require trade-offs between conflicting governmental objectives, and it is not for experts on only some of the consequences of a proposed policy to decide what the policy should be. The ultimate compromises between conflicting considerations need to be made by a responsible (hopefully) political leader or leaders to whom as many as possible of the important consequences have been spelled out.