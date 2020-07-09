Paul F. deLespinasse: 'No justice, no peace' slogan has it backwards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the recent death of a black man brutalized by a policeman, protests broke out in Minneapolis and other cities around the country. Most protesters, although understandably angry, were non-violent. But violent attacks on people and property also took place. Stores were looted and burned, a police station was torched. At least some of the looting was done not by protesters who got carried away, but by thieves taking advantage of the disorder created by the protests.

Some protesters dusted off the old slogan, "No justice, no peace." This slogan sounds plausible. Justice and peace are indeed connected. But the slogan gets the basic relationship between peace and justice backwards. The words should be in the opposite order: "No peace, no justice." Although some injustice is inevitable, the absence of peace multiplies opportunities for injustice.

People are most likely to be treated unjustly not during peacetime, but under the extreme conditions found during revolutions and wars. The horrible treatment of the former slaves was initially made possible because the Civil War never really ended but just continued underground in the South. The worst practices of the Nazi Holocaust against Jews were during World War II. The U.S. "relocation" of Japanese-Americans, during the same war, was later officially recognized as a gross injustice.