Paul F. deLespinasse: Primary elections mean more voting, but less democracy

Unfortunately, it will be difficult to get rid of primaries. Eliminating them will be labeled "rolling back democracy" since the intent of establishing primaries was to make government more democratic.

The intent of an action is one thing, and its actual consequences may be quite different. But rolling back a well-meant reform will strike many as "reactionary."

A rollback here would indeed be reactionary. But if things used to be better, it is progress to go back to them. "Progress through reaction" isn't always a contradiction in terms.

A century ago, the "long ballot" — where large numbers of local officials "from the dogcatcher on up" were directly elected — was considered a democratic reform. But public control over government action — the bottom line in a democracy — actually was reduced. Voters were unwilling and unable to get and evaluate the information needed in order to vote intelligently for such a long list of officials. Either they didn't vote, or they voted blindly. The long ballot was soon abandoned, with a few unfortunate lingering exceptions.

More voting does not always enhance democracy. It is high time to abandon primary elections. If enough people become convinced it would be a good idea, this reform will become possible.

Paul F. deLespinasse of Corvallis is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Computer Science at Adrian College. His most recent book is "Beyond Capitalism: A Classless Society With (Mostly) Free Markets." His columns have appeared in newspapers in Michigan, Oregon, and a number of other states. This column originally appeared in NewsMax.

