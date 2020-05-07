Paul F. deLespinasse: Privacy enthusiasts may hinder coronavirus fight

The dangers posed by surveillance are real, but they can be greatly exaggerated. People whose cellphones are tracked, who are photographed on the streets or in stores, and whose identify may be determined by facial recognition software are in public spaces where they can't reasonably expect to be unrecognized. Or, in the case of cellphone tracking, they may be at home (big surprise!), in a classroom or at work. In these cases, someone (family members, teachers, bosses) already knows who they are.

Some privacy advocates are unhappy that data miners harvest valuable information about us when we use social media. They resent the fact that Facebook and Google make a fortune by selling that information so businesses can direct ads to those most likely to be interested. But users are not deprived of anything they already had, and they get the services of Facebook and Google without having to pay anything. They all remain free to refrain from buying what they see advertised.

Ability to trace an individual's location at particular times could also be useful in identifying robbers, rapists, hit-and-run drivers and terrorists.