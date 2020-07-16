Paul F. deLespinasse: Temporary clear skies illuminate road to brighter future

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The dilemmatunity principle tells us that opportunities are usually accompanied by new problems and, conversely, problems are accompanied by new opportunities. The world's most pressing problem right now is, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had few upsides. It has killed hundreds of thousands, shut down industry and commerce and destroyed millions of jobs.

But along with all this misery there was at least one upside. On April 3 The New York Times headlined that "Emissions Declines Will Set Records This Year."

The emissions declined because people around the world suddenly were burning a lot less coal, oil and gasoline. Shut factories were not using energy, people who were out of work or quarantined at home were driving much less, and few airliners were spewing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Oil became a glut in the market and its wholesale price even turned briefly negative.

Measured air quality in major American cities improved greatly, and in many foreign cities that were notorious for poor air quality people could suddenly see the sky. Everybody, except for the unfortunates suffering from COVID-19, could breathe more easily. Based on the recent skies, perhaps a new color expression — COVID blue — could become part of our future vocabulary.