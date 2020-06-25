Paul F. deLespinasse: Wearing mask protects others from the virus

Mask production has now zoomed. The original advice is now out of date.

A friend, Chunheui Chi, is a professor at Oregon State University and a widely respected public health expert. Frequently consulted about COVID-19, he strongly recommends that everyone wear masks in public.

His point about everyone is important.

Unlike the specialized ones now used by medical personnel, a common mask provides us only modest protection when we wear it. But it is very effective at stopping any virus we emit into nearby air when we breathe out, cough, sneeze, sing, or even just speak.

Although we gain some protection by wearing a mask, our mask mainly protects other people in our vicinity. If they too are wearing masks, that is mainly what protects us.

Remember that COVID-19 is sneaky.

Infected people without symptoms can infect other people. If only people who know they are infected wear masks, infected individuals who aren't aware of it will continue infecting other people. As I said, our own mask gives us only modest protection, and our main protection comes from masks worn by other people.

Dr. Chi recently cited evidence suggesting how effective general mask-wearing can be: