Paul F. deLespinasse: Will military be needed to intervene?

After all, he was not even a good winner in 2016 , insisting he had won the popular vote as well as the Electoral College. Can a bad winner be a good loser?

If Trump, falsely claiming to have won, refuses to vacate the White House, it may be necessary for the U.S. military, upholding their oaths to defend the Constitution, to evict him, using force if necessary. Tanks would hopefully not be needed.

This would not be a coup d'etat. A coup d'etat overthrows a legitimate government, whereas at noon EST on January 20 Trump, legitimately elected in 2016 for a term ending on that date, would become illegitimate. This date and time are clearly stated in the Constitution. Also, in a coup, the military takes power itself, whereas here the military would only be removing a pretender allowing the winner of the election to assume his rightful position.

Still, this would be an unprecedented involvement of the American military in a political situation, and we must pray it never becomes necessary. To this end, let's hope that Mr. Trump's recent rhetoric is just an effort to dominate the headlines and that if he loses he will bow out as gracefully as he can manage to do.

Paul F. deLespinasse of Corvallis is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Computer Science at Adrian College. His most recent book is "Beyond Capitalism: A Classless Society With (Mostly) Free Markets." His columns have appeared in newspapers in Michigan, Oregon, and a number of other states. This column originally appeared in NewsMax.

