Pay college athletes? Oregon's taking up the issue again

New legislation that landed in late March in the Oregon Senate could allow some college student-athletes to be paid.

Senate Bill 5, introduced March 24 by Senate President Peter Courtney of Salem and Sen. James Manning Jr., a Eugene Democrat whose district includes the University of Oregon, allows student-athletes to "earn compensation for use of their name, image or likeness." That includes royalty payments for college merchandise sold with the athlete's name or image.

The bill also allows Oregon student athletes to retain a professional sports agent while in college, but they wouldn't be able to sign contracts for their images or likenesses that conflict with school or team rules.

The Senate Committee on Rules plans an online public hearing on the legislation at 1 p.m. April 8.

Courtney said Oregon's bill mirrors legislation in about three dozen states, like California's 2019 Fair Pay to Play Act and New York's 2020 Collegiate Athletic Participation Compensation Act. Similar legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House and Senate.