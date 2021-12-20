Paying forward holiday cheer for those in need

Christmas wouldn’t have the same feel without the decorations. For those who want to share in the holiday spirit but can’t afford it, Pay It Forward Christmas is there to help.

Based in Lebanon, Pay It Forward Christmas was created by Chris Campbell and his wife Jeannette Graham Campbell. The couple becomes Santa Claus and the Head Elf during the holidays. Assisted by family and volunteers, they deliver Christmas trees and decorations to those in need in the mid-valley and beyond.

It started a few years back with a social media post. A Lebanon woman said a neighbor kid kept visiting to admire her Christmas decorations because the neighbors didn't have any of their own at home. Chris and Jeannette know what it’s like to go without, so they stepped in to help.

“You’re able to pay the bills, maybe buy the kid a gift, but you can’t have anything else,” Campbell said. With a backyard tree, a bucket full of dirt and rocks, and makeshift decorations, they made Christmas magic.

The next year, the couple started a Facebook group and began gathering donations, assuming they would help maybe three to five people. They helped around 50 families that first year, and the list gets longer every year. More than 80 families had requests this year, straining supplies to the limit.

“A lot of people wouldn’t have a Christmas,” Campbell said, adding that many of those they’ve helped haven’t celebrated the holiday in years. For others, it’s their first Christmas during hard times, after a tragedy or as part of a new beginning.

The need was bigger than ever this year. Just two-plus weeks into the season, they had already reached 80 orders, around what they would expect in a month’s time. They weren’t even sure they could fill them all, so they had to put a temporary freeze on Santa’s list.

“It’s the pandemic, it’s fire, it’s everything,” he said. “Everybody’s had a hard year — we’ve even had a hard year.”

Each box of decorations is a little different. Off in Santa’s Workshop, a secure wooden shed near the family home, the helpers diligently select items based on what they know about the receiving family. Trees are chosen and trimmed to fit the available space, from tents to RVs to houses.

Almost everything they send out is donated, mostly by community members. They call out for donations and volunteers every year, and many already know about Pay It Forward Christmas and pitch in. It’s tons of work, which is why Graham Campbell calls herself the Head Elf rather than Mrs. Claus.

“Any portrayal of Mrs. Claus, she’s making cookies and making the elves happy,” she said. “But the elves are the ones doing all the work, so I’m the Head Elf.”

This year Pay It Forward Christmas rolled out an online form to help streamline the process. Everything is kept confidential. Volunteers don’t even see the names of recipients on packing forms, just a number and filling details. Santa makes most of the deliveries, though volunteers do handle a few.

“We’ve all been in a situation where we had to ask for help,” Graham Campbell said. “It’s embarrassing enough; you don’t want everybody to know your private business.”

If readers would like to donate, suggestions include lights, ornaments, Christmas cards, stockings, trees, wreaths, wrapping paper, bows, decorations, etc. They accept live, fresh cut (after Thanksgiving), artificial, and potted Christmas trees. Care box recipients are chosen based on recommendations from churches, community groups, friends and family.

Pay It Forward Christmas is always looking for donations and volunteers. They’re considering taking the effort to the next level — forming a nonprofit organization — and they’re happy to hear from community members with advice about that. There are some logistical changes in the works for next year as well.

Volunteers can help with assembling and delivering care boxes, collecting donations, writing Christmas cards, receiving help recommendations and more.

One such hardworking volunteer is Lebanon resident Shelley Cutrell, who is also a recipient. With few family members around, it had been 12 years since she really celebrated Christmas at home. Last year she saw a social media post from Pay It Forward Christmas and decided a simple wreath might be nice for the holidays.

As time passed she saw the impact of the good deeds on the community. Having volunteered for other organizations, Cutrell saw an opportunity to get involved. She came forward this year and found herself packing most of the orders — and she received a tree and outside lights, which rekindled her Christmas spirit even more.

“I got to digging out all of my Christmas stuff from the past,” Cutrell said. “I just couldn’t stop putting ornaments on the tree. I kept adding more and more. It’s totally changed my attitude.”

Cutrell rode along for a handful of deliveries too. She said the emotional reaction from those being helped is excitement and thankfulness. She said what might seem like a small token of kindness can be overwhelming for those who have little or nothing. Oftentimes the parents are even more grateful than the children.

“It lifts you up,” she said.

So, if you Santa and the elves driving a truck full of Christmas cheer down the highway, don’t forget to wave.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

