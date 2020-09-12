Peace literacy expert to share activism tools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Chappell, director of the Peace Literacy Institute, will offer a peace literacy conversation at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83741569774.

The Iraq War veteran and West Point graduate will offer “new frameworks for understanding complex conflicts,” he said, referencing recent peace protests in Portland. The event is sponsored by Rotary International District 5110, which involves 66 clubs and 3,300 Rotarians in Central and Southwestern Oregon and Northern California.

Chappell believes peace education and activism need to be taught in the same way we teach soldiers to wage war and students to learn reading and mathematics. He has written a seven-book series titled “The Road to Peace,” in which he discusses waging peace, ending war, the art of living and what it means to be human.

He also has previously spoken to students in Oregon, during peace literacy workshops in Corvallis and Coos Bay.

