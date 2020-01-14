Pedestrian's death continues to spark community concern

Shepard said that the Jan. 21 Corvallis City Council meeting will include an agenda item on the issue.

Councilors also learned how fed up folks are by the death of Daniel. A Thursday afternoon work session that was scheduled for a discussion of system development charges became a cathartic event when eight people came forward during the public comment period to urge to city to take action on South Corvallis safety.

Among those testifying were Thatcher, Corvallis School Board member Vince Adams and Bruce Austin, the father of the 2018 crosswalk victim. City officials and councilors described the session as bruising and at times emotional, with one community member dropping F-bombs to emphasize a point. Some people cried. One, Ward 8 Councilor Ed Junkins, walked out during the testimony of Nancy Kiesling, who used the profanity.