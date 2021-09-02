Pediatric COVID cases skyrocketing in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,449 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state’s case total up to 281,513.

OHA reported 27 new deaths, which now puts Oregon’s pandemic death toll at 3,248.

Linn County reported 131 new cases for the day, bringing its pandemic total to 8,711. Benton County reported 18 new cases, and has had 4,177 cases during the pandemic. Neither county reported a COVID-related death in Thursday’s update.

Pediatric cases: OHA published Thursday the latest dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 information in Oregon. There have been 36,080 pediatric cases of the virus during the pandemic, and case rates are highest in those among people aged 12-17.

There were 1,961 pediatric cases reported this week, the second highest week of cases ever for children.

Vaccinations: The OHA reported that 11,496 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the state immunization registry. As of today, 2,641,129 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine and 2,411,810 people have completed a vaccine series.